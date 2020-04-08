5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Siouxland counties Wednesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Woodbury County. Yankton County in southeast South Dakota also saw two new confirmed cases.

The Siouxland District Health Department said that one of Woodbury County's new cases is an adult male age 41-60, and the other is an adult female whose age was not reported. The new cases raise Woodbury County's total to 11.

To date, 373 individuals in the county have tested negative for the virus out of a total of 384 tests.

Crawford County reported its sixth case of the coronavirus disease, an adult age 18-40. The person's gender was not given.

The three Northwest Iowa cases were among the 97 new cases in Iowa, raising the state's total to 1,145.

In South Dakota, Yankton County now has 17 cases after Wednesday's two new reported cases. Of those 17, 12 have recovered.