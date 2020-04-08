5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Siouxland counties Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Woodbury County. Yankton County in southeast South Dakota also saw two new confirmed cases.
The Siouxland District Health Department said that one of Woodbury County's new cases is an adult male age 41-60, and the other is an adult female whose age was not reported. The new cases raise Woodbury County's total to 11.
To date, 373 individuals in the county have tested negative for the virus out of a total of 384 tests.
Crawford County reported its sixth case of the coronavirus disease, an adult age 18-40. The person's gender was not given.
The three Northwest Iowa cases were among the 97 new cases in Iowa, raising the state's total to 1,145.
In South Dakota, Yankton County now has 17 cases after Wednesday's two new reported cases. Of those 17, 12 have recovered.
Among Siouxland counties, Yankton has been the hardest hit by COVID-19. Last weekend, the county was classified by the state as having "substantial community spread" of the virus. South Dakota reported 73 new cases Wednesday, increasing the state's total to 393.
South Dakota state health officials on Tuesday acknowledged that a worker at the Walmart pharmacy in Yankton tested positive for the virus. The employee, who was not identified, worked two days, March 25 and March 30, while they were potentially able to spread the virus.
Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited the pharmacy March 25 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. were to monitor themselves for symptoms through Wednesday, the state's health department said. Customers who visited on March 30 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through Monday.
In Nebraska, 45 new cases were reported Wednesday. Of the state's 523 cases, none are in Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties in northeast Nebraska.
