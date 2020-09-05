5 Sioux City public school students, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19 this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Five Sioux City Community School District students and seven staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week, the district reported Friday.

The individuals who tested positive, along with anyone identified as a close contact of theirs, have been directed to self-isolate. The district has not identified which schools were associated with the infections.

At the end of last week, the first week of instruction at the district, officials reported that two employees had tested positive.

Schools in nearby communities, including South Sioux City, Le Mars and Elk Point, also reported infections during the first weeks of classes. South Sioux City alone has recorded more than 20 positives since school began -- 13 students, four staffers, six contractors and one substitute teacher.

In its weekly COVID-19 trends report, the Siouxland District Health Department noted that the majority of new infections recorded last two weeks were people in "the 25 and older category," and noted that school and college-related activities probably are contributing to the spread.