5 Sioux City public school students, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19 this week

SIOUX CITY -- Five Sioux City Community School District students and seven staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week, the district reported Friday.
The individuals who tested positive, along with anyone identified as a close contact of theirs, have been directed to self-isolate. The district has not identified which schools were associated with the infections.
At the end of last week, the first week of instruction at the district, officials reported that two employees had tested positive.
Schools in nearby communities, including South Sioux City, Le Mars and Elk Point, also reported infections during the first weeks of classes. South Sioux City alone has recorded more than 20 positives since school began -- 13 students, four staffers, six contractors and one substitute teacher.
In its weekly COVID-19 trends report, the Siouxland District Health Department noted that the majority of new infections recorded last two weeks were people in "the 25 and older category," and noted that school and college-related activities probably are contributing to the spread.
"We cannot emphasize enough that during the case investigations, we are finding that social gatherings outside of school and work that are contributing to the increase in cases and the number of people identified as close contacts that need to quarantine. This includes additional gatherings that are being held around school activities such as team dinners, fundraising, and other events," Siouxland District Health wrote in the report.
The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has risen to near 11 percent for two weeks running, hitting 10.8 percent for the week ended Aug. 30. A total of 180 new infections were recorded that week. Siouxland District Health has indicated that a two-week consecutive decline would be a sign of progress, but the positive percentage has been moving in the opposite direction.
The outbreak of the virus at the University of South Dakota eased up somewhat this week -- as of Friday afternoon, 193 students are considered to have active infections, plus eight staffers. That figure has dropped from Wednesday's tally of 238 student infections.
The number of students and staffers at USD in quarantine after possible exposure to the virus remains staggering -- 561, as of Friday afternoon.
Morningside College in Sioux City reported four student infections at the end of last week. Three of those were isolated on campus and one was in isolation off-campus. Another 12 were in quarantine after possible exposure on-campus and 11 more were quarantined off-campus.
Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, had reported 10 positives as of the beginning of the week, eight of which had recovered and two which were active.
