5 Siouxland counties report 13 more COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Five Siouxland counties recorded 13 more COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) statistics, Plymouth County added five deaths, while Woodbury County tallied three additional deaths and Clay County added two. Buena Vista County reported one new death on Monday.

Across the Missouri River in Dakota County, Nebraska, two more deaths were reported, bringing the county's total to 58. Dakota County Health Department also disclosed 27 new cases of the virus. The county now has 3,627 total COVID-19 cases and a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 13.5 percent.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County on Monday, but did not confirm the three new deaths. Woodbury County's case total stood at 12,407 Monday evening and its death toll at 171. Its 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate was 15.7 percent. Crawford County had the fourth-highest positivity rate in the state at 25.3 percent.

District Health reported that 49 patients with the novel coronavirus were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down two from Sunday.