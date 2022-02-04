54-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. -- One person died Thursday as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Elk Point.

According to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety news release, the driver of a southbound 1998 Toyota Tacoma left Interstate 29 about six miles north of Elk Point at 4:39 p.m. The vehicle entered the median and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross both southbound lanes, enter the west ditch and roll.

The driver, a 54-year-old male, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was flown by helicopter to a Sioux City hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released, pending notification of family. The South Dakota State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.