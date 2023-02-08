SIOUX CITY — Dajo Alon Grandberry, of Sioux City, has been charged with casino fraud from an incident at the Hard Rock Casino.

Grandberry, 57 attempted to have someone else claim his slot machine winnings from Hard Rock Casino to avoid paying offset funds he owed.

He pled guilty to charges of unlawful betting-fraudulent claim and solicitation to commit a felony on Feb. 2.

On Aug. 7, 2022, Grandberry won a slot machine jackpot at the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City, according to an Iowa Department of Public Safety press release.

He attempted to have another person claim the winnings to avoid paying offset funds that he owed to the state, according to the release. He then attempted to have another person assist in the fraud.