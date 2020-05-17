You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
58 more COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County
View Comments

58 more COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Another 58 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County as of Sunday. 

The new infections bring the county's COVID-19 tally to 2,215, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. Of these individuals, 913 have recovered.

No additional deaths were reported; the county's death toll stands at 17. 

Siouxland District Health reported that the 58 new cases were recorded among 418 tests, for a positive rate of about 14 percent. This compares to a positive rate last month that rose above 50 percent at times. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News