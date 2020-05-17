58 more COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Another 58 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County as of Sunday.
The new infections bring the county's COVID-19 tally to 2,215, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. Of these individuals, 913 have recovered.
No additional deaths were reported; the county's death toll stands at 17.
Siouxland District Health reported that the 58 new cases were recorded among 418 tests, for a positive rate of about 14 percent. This compares to a positive rate last month that rose above 50 percent at times.
