6 inches of snow falls in Sioux City; snow emergencies declared

SIOUX CITY -- Six inches of snow fell in Sioux City on Sunday, and 6.5 inches fell in South Sioux City, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow emergencies were declared in both communities. In South Sioux City, the snow emergency began at 7 p.m. Sunday, and in Sioux City, it will begin at 7 a.m. Monday. The snow emergencies prohibit parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on emergency snow route streets, which are marked with signage.
Also, in both communities, vehicles should park on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days during the snow emergency, and on the odd side of the street on odd days. Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on-street parking where possible.
The emergency snow route map for Sioux City can be found at www.sioux-city.org/snowmaps.
Elsewhere in Northwest Iowa, 8 inches of snow were reported in Battle Creek, with 6.5 inches in Odebolt, 6 inches in Ida Grove, 4.8 to 5 inches in Cherokee, 3.9 inches in Hospers, and 2.2 inches in Hull, according to Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
The rest of this week is expected to be mostly sunny and snow-free in Siouxland, according to the NWS. Monday will be windy in Sioux City, with gusts up to 25 mph, and a high around 39, Masters said. Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of 28.
On Tuesday, the high will be 43 or 44, he said, with less wind. Tuesday evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 27.