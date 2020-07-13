You are the owner of this article.
6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY -- Six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health Department said Monday that the new cases came out of 67 new tests.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the county has had 3,346 confirmed cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health. Of those, 3,111 are considered to be recovered.

There have been 44 deaths in the county attributed to the respiratory illness.

