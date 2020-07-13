6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County

-
SIOUX CITY -- Six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Woodbury County.
Siouxland District Health Department said Monday that the new cases came out of 67 new tests.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, the county has had 3,346 confirmed cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health. Of those, 3,111 are considered to be recovered.
There have been 44 deaths in the county attributed to the respiratory illness.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
