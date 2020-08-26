60 USD students, 1 staffer test positive for COVID-19; 331 in quarantine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Sixty students and one staff member at the University of South Dakota have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The University this week unveiled a new COVID-19 dashboard to track the virus among students and workers. In addition to the 61 known positives, 331 others who may have been exposed to the virus are now quarantined.

The data on the real-time dashboard is self-reported.

USD began classes last week; masks are required inside campus buildings and in-person classes are set to end by Thanksgiving, with final exams taken remotely.

"As with any community where large groups are gathering daily, we knew USD would not be immune to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus," Kevin O’Kelley, assistant vice president of research compliance and the head of USD’s COVID-19 Case Management Team, said in a statement.