60 USD students, 1 staffer test positive for COVID-19; 331 in quarantine

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Sixty students and one staff member at the University of South Dakota have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The University this week unveiled a new COVID-19 dashboard to track the virus among students and workers. In addition to the 61 known positives, 331 others who may have been exposed to the virus are now quarantined.
The data on the real-time dashboard is self-reported.
USD began classes last week; masks are required inside campus buildings and in-person classes are set to end by Thanksgiving, with final exams taken remotely.
"As with any community where large groups are gathering daily, we knew USD would not be immune to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus," Kevin O’Kelley, assistant vice president of research compliance and the head of USD’s COVID-19 Case Management Team, said in a statement.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, a total of 71 individuals at South Dakota's colleges, universities and technical schools are dealing with COVID-19 infections. This aggregated data is reported weekly and only applies to the period from Aug. 9 to Aug. 22.
The DOH reports that 46 people in Clay County have active infections. USD noted that many of the positive test results were recorded at students' permanent residences (outside Clay County), which accounts for the discrepancy.
