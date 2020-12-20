SIOUX CITY -- It's still dark outside when Sioux City Police Officer Jeffrey Demetri enters the back door to the police headquarters building and steps up to a table full of cleaning supplies.

He squirts hand sanitizer on his hands, then slips his right hand into a plastic bag and grabs a thermometer, holding it to his head.

"98.6. Looks like I'm working today," Demetri says. Had it been 100.4 degrees or above, he'd be sent home for displaying one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

He snaps on a pair of black, plastic gloves, grabs a paper towel and a bottle of disinfectant and heads outside to his idling patrol vehicle. Opening the door, he sanitizes the steering wheel, door handles and keyboard on his in-vehicle laptop computer, killing off any bacteria left from the officer who drove it during the previous shift.

Officer Ryan Moritz sits in his vehicle in a nearby parking stall. His laptop is open as he prepares for virtual roll call.

"It's like a video chat with our supervisor. He lets us know anything going on from the night before," Moritz says.

He misses the face-to-face roll call, the "water cooler talk" with the other officers before they start their shifts and disperse throughout the city. "I think everybody does."

"The comaraderie is degraded a little bit, but it gets us out a little bit earlier," Moritz says of the new reality of virtual meetings rather than in-person gatherings. -- Nick Hytrek, Sioux City Journal

