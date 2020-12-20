SIOUX CITY -- Lauren Johnson walks out of UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's sliding glass doors into the night.

Johnson, who started working as a registered nurse in June, has just finished up her very first shift as charge nurse, which began at 7 a.m. She beams with positivity as she talks about the confidence she has gained while caring for patients infected with the novel coronavirus and the "amazing" co-workers who have been in the trenches alongside her.

Ever since she was a child, Johnson wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a nurse, but, she never imagined her career would begin during a pandemic.

"Coming in as a brand new nurse in the middle of a pandemic was something I never expected. We weren't really taught anything like that in nursing school. You don't ever think something like that's going to happen," Johnson says through a light yellow mask, as she stands by a sign bearing the Sioux City hospital's logo. "We always say, 'We're struggling together.' We all just kind of all have each other's backs. I can always depend on all my co-workers."

After a particularly bad shift, Johnson says she sits in silence as she drives from the hospital to her Sioux City home. She ruminates about the events of the day and if there was anything more she could have done for her patients.

"You kind of think, 'What could I have done to make my patient's day better, even if they have no complaints about their care," she said. "As nurses and health care professionals, we want good patient outcomes and good patient experiences, so even if you feel like you did a great job, you're always wondering, 'I wish I could've done a little more for them.'" -- Dolly Butz, Sioux City Journal

