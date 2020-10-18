7.6 percent of Woodbury County's COVID-19 infections have resulted in hospitalization

SIOUX CITY -- Roughly 7.6 percent of all COVID-19 infections reported in Woodbury County since March have resulted in patients being hospitalized.
A total of roughly 500 of Woodbury County's COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital during the course of their infections, the Siouxland District Health Department reported in its weekly coronavirus status report Friday. At the time that report was written, the county had a cumulative total of around 6,559 infections, which has since risen to roughly 6,752.
Eighty-nine of those 6,752 individuals -- approximately 1.3 percent -- have died. The county's death toll rose by eight between Thursday and Saturday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Sioux City remains high -- as of Sunday, a total of 54 people were hospitalized in Sioux City with the virus, while another 10 people in the hospital had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons.
Across Northwest Iowa, 116 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa and a few counties in North-central Iowa. Twenty-two of those were in the ICU, and 10 were on ventilators.
The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Woodbury County remains stubbornly elevated -- 15.2 percent in the past two weeks -- though still lower than some nearby counties. Sioux County, where 23.5 percent of tests came back positive in the past two weeks, has the second-highest percentage in Iowa. Plymouth County, with 19.2 percent, is fourth-highest, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
In absolute terms, Woodbury County, added roughly 760 new infections in the past two weeks, while Sioux County recorded around 406 and Plymouth County saw 266.
