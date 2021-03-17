7 cases of UK COVID strain found in Plymouth County

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed seven cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant have been detected in Plymouth County.

The virus variant is often referred to as the U.K. variant because it was first detected in the United Kingdom. Researchers believe that the new strain spreads more easily and can cause more severe illness that the original strain.

According to a news release from Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, the IDPH and local public health officials have initiated contact with these cases to understand their exposures and to gather more details about illness, travel history and potential exposures. Health officials also have initiated the health monitoring process, which includes notifying anyone with whom these individuals have been in close contact. The individuals will be advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

One case of the U.K. strain was reported in Woodbury County in early March, and the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported Monday that a case had been detected in its coverage area of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.