70-year-old Spirit Lake man held on second-degree murder charge after fatal shooting
70-year-old Spirit Lake man held on second-degree murder charge after fatal shooting

IRETON, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound outside of Ireton. 

According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:03 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office was notified of a disturbance involving a shooting at a residence on Dove Avenue, three miles northwest of Ireton. 

Deputies found a 58-year-old male inside the residence dead of an apparent gunshot wound. One other person inside the residence at the time of the shooting was unharmed. 

Gregg Winterfield

Winterfield

The sheriff's office arrested 70-year-old Gregg Winterfield of Spirit Lake on a second-degree murder charge. 

The victim, whose name has been withheld pending the notification of the next-of-kin, was taken to the Iowa State Crime Lab in Ankeny for autopsy. 

