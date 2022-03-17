70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is April 7-10

SIOUX CITY -- After a two-year hiatus, the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is returning to Sioux City.

The Abu Bekr Shriners will present their 70th Annual Shrine Circus April 7-10 at the Tyson Events Center.

There will be six performances: 7 p.m. April 7, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 8, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 9, and 2 p.m. April 10.

This year, Abu Bekr Shriners is partnering with George Cardin Circus International, which has assembled a cast of performers that includes high wire acts, an aerial extravaganza, elephants, horses, poodles & terriers, dancing bears, contortionists, jugglers, clowns, and the "Extreme Riders," motorcycles in the steel globe.

Tickets can be purchased at the Tyson Events Center Box Office or at tysoncenter.com. Tickets are $14, $16 and $18, plus applicable fees.

