70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is April 7-10

2019 Abu Bekr Shrine Circus (copy)

Ringmaster Bardo Alexander leads the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus at the Tyson Events Center in this 2019 Journal file photo. The circus returns to the Tyson April 7-10 after a two-year hiatus. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- After a two-year hiatus, the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is returning to Sioux City. 

The Abu Bekr Shriners will present their 70th Annual Shrine Circus April 7-10 at the Tyson Events Center.

There will be six performances: 7 p.m. April 7, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 8, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 9, and 2 p.m. April 10. 

This year, Abu Bekr Shriners is partnering with George Cardin Circus International, which has assembled a cast of performers that includes high wire acts, an aerial extravaganza, elephants, horses, poodles & terriers, dancing bears, contortionists, jugglers, clowns, and the "Extreme Riders," motorcycles in the steel globe.

Tickets can be purchased at the Tyson Events Center Box Office or at tysoncenter.com. Tickets are $14, $16 and $18, plus applicable fees.

