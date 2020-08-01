72 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Woodbury County this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Seventy-two more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus this past week in Woodbury County, a tally matching that of the preceding week.

The county's daily count of new cases ranged from a low of four on Saturday to a high of 19 on Friday, according to Siouxland District Health Department data.

The county's positivity rate -- the percentage of people who were tested for the virus, who tested positive -- had been on the decline, though it ticked up slightly this week.

This past week, the county's positivity rate average was around 7.1 percent. That's higher than the previous week's average of around 6 percent, reported in a weekly COVID-19 update by Siouxland District Health.

More than 1,000 tests were performed in the county each of these weeks.

According to the department's report, the "goal" percentage of positive COVID-19 tests would be 2 percent or less, if the virus is to be contained. At percentages above that, the virus would continue to spread.