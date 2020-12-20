8 counties in Northwest Iowa, 2 in Southeast South Dakota add COVID deaths

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More than 11 percent of Woodbury County's population -- 11,826 people -- have had known infections since the outbreak began. Of those, about 84 percent are considered recovered.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Sioux City has also shown improvement. As of Sunday, 34 patients were hospitalized in the city because of the virus, while another 16 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized primarily because of another health issue, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.

The percentage of tests coming back positive in the region has dipped somewhat, but remains stubbornly high in many counties. Crawford County, with 22.3 percent, currently has the second-highest two-week percentage in the state. Buena Vista County has the eighth-highest percentage in the state, 21.2, while Cherokee has the 10th-highest, 20.2, and Ida has the 11th-highest, at 20.1 percent, according to IDPH data.

All other counties in the region have positivity rates under 20 percent but above 10 percent, well above the 4 to 5 percent goal suggested recently by Siouxland District Health.