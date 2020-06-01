You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County
View Comments

8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The eight cases arose out of 57 new tests reported, according the Siouxland District Health Department. The county has had 2,761 cases of COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Of those cases, Siouxland District Health Department classifies 1,648 of the patients as recovered. There have been 34 deaths in Woodbury County attributed to COVID-19.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers trending down
Tyson reports 786 active COVID-19 cases at Dakota City; 'substantial progress' at plant
More coronavirus cases reported in Siouxland, but no new deaths
Siouxland fitness centers reopen with new policies, restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News