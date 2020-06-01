8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The eight cases arose out of 57 new tests reported, according the Siouxland District Health Department. The county has had 2,761 cases of COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Of those cases, Siouxland District Health Department classifies 1,648 of the patients as recovered. There have been 34 deaths in Woodbury County attributed to COVID-19.
