 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8-year-old dies in farm accident near Climbing Hill
0 comments

8-year-old dies in farm accident near Climbing Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLIMBING HILL, Iowa -- An 8-year-old child died Tuesday as a result of a farming accident in Woodbury County.

Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies and emergency medical services responded to a call of an accident at 4:54 p.m. approximately four miles east of Climbing Hill.

In a news release, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said no additional details would be released at this time.

WATCH NOW: Chad Sheehan on being elected Woodbury County Sheriff
Farm accident
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Examining Emhoff's historic second gentleman role

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News