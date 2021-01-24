874 Woodbury County residents have received both doses of COVID vaccine

SIOUX CITY -- A total of 874 Woodbury County residents have received a full course of two COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Friday.

The county leads Northwest Iowa, by far, in that measure, though it ranks eighth in the state overall. Woodbury County is the sixth-most populous county in Iowa and is the site of two major hospitals and several long-term care facilities. Nearly 13 percent of the county's population has had a known infection since the pandemic began 10 months ago.

In neighboring Ida County, to the east, only 14 residents have had both doses of the vaccine, while only 23 Monona County residents are completely vaccinated. Plymouth, O'Brien and Dickinson counties are each roughly tied for second in this region, behind Woodbury County, at 183, 182 and 183 resident vaccinations completed, respectively.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A total of 4,111 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Woodbury County residents, meaning that more than 2,300 county residents have had only one dose. It appears that residents of neighboring counties have been coming to Woodbury County for a vaccine, as the total number of vaccines administered in the county (not just to county residents) is 6,725, according to IPDH data.