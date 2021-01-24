874 Woodbury County residents have received both doses of COVID vaccine

SIOUX CITY -- A total of 874 Woodbury County residents have received a full course of two COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Friday.
The county leads Northwest Iowa, by far, in that measure, though it ranks eighth in the state overall. Woodbury County is the sixth-most populous county in Iowa and is the site of two major hospitals and several long-term care facilities. Nearly 13 percent of the county's population has had a known infection since the pandemic began 10 months ago.
In neighboring Ida County, to the east, only 14 residents have had both doses of the vaccine, while only 23 Monona County residents are completely vaccinated. Plymouth, O'Brien and Dickinson counties are each roughly tied for second in this region, behind Woodbury County, at 183, 182 and 183 resident vaccinations completed, respectively.
A total of 4,111 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Woodbury County residents, meaning that more than 2,300 county residents have had only one dose. It appears that residents of neighboring counties have been coming to Woodbury County for a vaccine, as the total number of vaccines administered in the county (not just to county residents) is 6,725, according to IPDH data.
Vaccinations began more than a month ago. The shots, to this point, have been given almost exclusively to people in phase 1A of the vaccination program, which consists of long-term care facility residents and front-line medical workers. Phase 1B, in which additional older people can begin to receive vaccines, is expected to get underway by February.
Yankton County leads the southeastern corner of South Dakota in vaccinations -- 614 people there have completed both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine (the majority there have received the Moderna vaccine). In neighboring Clay County, 189 have received both doses, while in Union County that figure is 95, according to South Dakota Department of Health data.
Of those three counties, Yankton County has seen the largest number of cases -- 2,719 people have been infected there, and 27 have died. The highest death toll of the three is in Union County, where 36 have died.
County-by-county vaccine data from Nebraska is not yet available from the state's Department of Health and Human Services.