8th Woodbury County resident tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Friday, raising the county's total to eight.

A man between the ages of 61-80 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Siouxland District Health Department. No information about the man's condition was included.

Roughly 4 percent of Woodbury County's tests have come back positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, 228 total tests had been completed on Woodbury County residents and 220 of them were negative.

The numbers reflect totals that have been reported to Siouxland District Health from the state lab and from private testing labs. Pending tests are not included.

Three Woodbury County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, the health department reported earlier this week.