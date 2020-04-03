8th Woodbury County resident tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Friday, raising the county's total to eight.
A man between the ages of 61-80 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Siouxland District Health Department. No information about the man's condition was included.
Roughly 4 percent of Woodbury County's tests have come back positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, 228 total tests had been completed on Woodbury County residents and 220 of them were negative.
The numbers reflect totals that have been reported to Siouxland District Health from the state lab and from private testing labs. Pending tests are not included.
Three Woodbury County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, the health department reported earlier this week.
As the availability of testing increases, health officials said last week they expect the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to rise. Local health officials estimate they'll be able to test up to 60 patients a day for the novel coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site that opened March 27 in downtown Sioux City. In order to be tested for COVID-19, patients must call their primary care physician, who will assess their symptoms either in-person or through telehealth, a visit by phone or video chat.
The main symptoms of the novel coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most mildly ill people will not need to visit their health care provider or be tested to confirm that they have COVID-19, according to the health department.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.