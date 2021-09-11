9/11 made Washington, D.C., internships memorable for BV students

"We were watching the TVs. When the plane hit the Pentagon, it rattled the windows and I saw all the birds take off," Going said, recalling one of the few details he remembers from that day. "I had just turned to look outside, and I saw the windows shake."

His building was evacuated. The Pentagon was not visible from Going's building, but he could see the smoke billowing skyward.

In Rockville, Maryland, Beard, too, had heard of the plane crashes in New York while driving to work with a fellow intern. He arrived at the county courthouse, where he worked as an investigator in the public defender's office, and stopped to watch TV with others.

"Just like the rest of America, we watched it on TV, and then the Pentagon got hit," Beard said. "I can still see every face of the eight or nine people I was with that day."

A 25-30-minute drive from the Pentagon, Beard said he felt safe, knowing he wasn't near other possible targets. He was sent home, but wasn't able to get there. His route took him past the Pentagon, which by that time was blocked by a number of armed military Humvees preventing traffic from getting near.

"We couldn't get to our place because we had to take the interstate past the Pentagon," said Beard, who spent the night at a friend's place.