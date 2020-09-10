 Skip to main content
9/11 remembrance ceremony relocated to Dakota City Fire Hall
Sept 11 Remembrance (copy)

American flags ready to be retired are seen during a Sept. 11 remembrance event at Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City in this 2017 file photo. A 911 remembrance ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Dakota City Fire Hall. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

DAKOTA CITY -- The location of Friday's 9/11 remembrance ceremony has been changed. 

The ceremony will now be held at the Dakota City Fire Hall, 208 S. 21st St., at 7 p.m.  

The service is held to honor and remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

A dignified Retirement and Disposal Ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held at a later time.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks.

