9/11 remembrance ceremony relocated to Dakota City Fire Hall

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
DAKOTA CITY -- The location of Friday's 9/11 remembrance ceremony has been changed.
The ceremony will now be held at the Dakota City Fire Hall, 208 S. 21st St., at 7 p.m.
The service is held to honor and remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
A dignified Retirement and Disposal Ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held at a later time.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.