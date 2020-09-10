9/11 remembrance ceremony relocated to Dakota City Fire Hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- The location of Friday's 9/11 remembrance ceremony has been changed.

The ceremony will now be held at the Dakota City Fire Hall, 208 S. 21st St., at 7 p.m.

The service is held to honor and remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

A dignified Retirement and Disposal Ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held at a later time.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks.

