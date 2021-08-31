 Skip to main content
9/11 remembrance ceremony slated for Sept. 11 at Freedom Park
Flag Day

U.S. flags fly at the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City on June 10.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be held at Freedom Park in South Sioux City on Sept. 11

The service, which honors and remembers the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States and all veterans of the ongoing war on terrorism, begins at 7 p.m.

As part of the service, a dignified retirement and disposal ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held. Members of the public wanting to provide flags for the retirement ceremony may do so. It is requested that those flags be given to event organizers between 2 and 3 p.m. Sept. 11. 

Event organizers include Dakota County American Legion, VFW posts, local and tri-state fire and rescue departments, Dakota County Sheriff’s Department, South Sioux City Police Department and Dakota County Emergency Management.

