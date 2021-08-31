9/11 remembrance ceremony slated for Sept. 11 at Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be held at Freedom Park in South Sioux City on Sept. 11
The service, which honors and remembers the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States and all veterans of the ongoing war on terrorism, begins at 7 p.m.
As part of the service, a dignified retirement and disposal ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held. Members of the public wanting to provide flags for the retirement ceremony may do so. It is requested that those flags be given to event organizers between 2 and 3 p.m. Sept. 11.
Event organizers include Dakota County American Legion, VFW posts, local and tri-state fire and rescue departments, Dakota County Sheriff’s Department, South Sioux City Police Department and Dakota County Emergency Management.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.