9/11 remembrance ceremony slated for Sept. 11 at Freedom Park

The service, which honors and remembers the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States and all veterans of the ongoing war on terrorism, begins at 7 p.m.

As part of the service, a dignified retirement and disposal ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held. Members of the public wanting to provide flags for the retirement ceremony may do so. It is requested that those flags be given to event organizers between 2 and 3 p.m. Sept. 11.