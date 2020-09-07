9/11 remembrance ceremony to be held Friday in South Sioux City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be held Friday at Freedom Park in South Sioux City.

The service, which is being held to honor and remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, begins at 7 p.m.

As part of the service, a dignified retirement and disposal ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held. Members of the public wanting to provide flags for the retirement ceremony may do so. It is requested that those flags be given to event organizers by 6:30 p.m. the day of the event.

Due to COVID, social distancing will be practiced. Bleachers will not be available and the organizers encourage everyone that plans on attending to bring lawn chairs. They also encourage everyone to wear masks.

Event organizers include American Legion VFW Posts, fire and rescue departments from the surrounding Tri-State area, the Dakota County Sheriff's Department and the South Sioux City Police Department.

