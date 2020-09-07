 Skip to main content
9/11 remembrance ceremony to be held Friday in South Sioux City
9/11 remembrance ceremony to be held Friday in South Sioux City

Sept 11 Remembrance (copy)

American flags ready to be retired are seen during a Sept. 11 remembrance event at Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City in this 2017 file photo. Freedom Park will host another remembrance and flag retirement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be held Friday at Freedom Park in South Sioux City.

The service, which is being held to honor and remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, begins at 7 p.m.

As part of the service, a dignified retirement and disposal ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held. Members of the public wanting to provide flags for the retirement ceremony may do so. It is requested that those flags be given to event organizers by 6:30 p.m. the day of the event. 

Due to COVID, social distancing will be practiced. Bleachers will not be available and the organizers encourage everyone that plans on attending to bring lawn chairs. They also encourage everyone to wear masks.

Event organizers include American Legion VFW Posts, fire and rescue departments from the surrounding Tri-State area, the Dakota County Sheriff's Department and the South Sioux City Police Department.

