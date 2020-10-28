9 COVID-related deaths recorded in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- The novel coronavirus has claimed another nine victims across Siouxland, according to data provided by state and local health departments on Wednesday.
Woodbury County had one new death to increase its total to 98, by far the most of any county in the Journal's coverage area. The death was reported on the Iowa Department of Public Health's website Wednesday evening and had not yet been reported by the Siouxland District Health Department, which releases its updates in the mornings.
Seven other deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa. Plymouth and Dickinson counties both had two new deaths, raising their totals to 31 and nine, respectively.
Sioux County had one death to increase its total to 17, Lyon County reported one death to raise its total to eight, and Monona County recorded its second death.
The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported one additional death in its four-county area of Cedar, Dixon, Wayne and Thurston in the past week, but does not identify which counties have recorded deaths. There have been eight deaths in the district.
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services statistics show there have been four deaths in Thurston County, two in Dixon County and one in Wayne County. The latest death has yet to appear in the state's data.
The total number of patients in Sioux City's hospitals with COVID-19 also has risen in the past seven days.
Siouxland District Health reported Wednesday that 75 patients -- 43 of them Woodbury County residents -- in Sioux City's two hospitals have COVID-19, but 52 of those were hospitalized due to the illness. A week ago, 66 patients had COVID-19, 52 of them were hospitalized due to the illness.
Northwest Iowa has seen an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations in the past week. The number of patients climbed to 130 on Wednesday, up from 119 a week ago, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, a grouping that includes several Northwest Iowa counties. Twenty-four of those hospitalized were in an ICU, an increase of three from Tuesday, and 11 were on ventilators.
Data show that 437 beds remain available in RMCC 3 as well as 76 ICU beds and 72 ventilators.
