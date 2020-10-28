9 COVID-related deaths recorded in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- The novel coronavirus has claimed another nine victims across Siouxland, according to data provided by state and local health departments on Wednesday.

Woodbury County had one new death to increase its total to 98, by far the most of any county in the Journal's coverage area. The death was reported on the Iowa Department of Public Health's website Wednesday evening and had not yet been reported by the Siouxland District Health Department, which releases its updates in the mornings.

Seven other deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa. Plymouth and Dickinson counties both had two new deaths, raising their totals to 31 and nine, respectively.

Sioux County had one death to increase its total to 17, Lyon County reported one death to raise its total to eight, and Monona County recorded its second death.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported one additional death in its four-county area of Cedar, Dixon, Wayne and Thurston in the past week, but does not identify which counties have recorded deaths. There have been eight deaths in the district.