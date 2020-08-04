You are the owner of this article.
9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County; 3 in Dakota County
9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County; 3 in Dakota County

COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Health officials have reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department said Tuesday the new cases were reported out of 73 new tests.

No deaths were reported, a day after two deaths increased the county's death toll to 50.

Iowa Department of Public Health data showed that as of Tuesday morning, Woodbury County has had 3,653 total cases of COVID-19. Siouxland District Health considers 3,264 of those cases recovered.

The Dakota County Health Department reported three new cases Tuesday, increasing the county's total number of cases to 1,878.

Concerned about COVID-19?

