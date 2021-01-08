9 Siouxland counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

Collectively, 14 counties in Northwest Iowa -- Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O'Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury, Ida, Sac, Monona and Crawford -- have tallied more than 550 deaths attributable to the virus since the outbreak began last spring. COVID-19 is considered the underlying cause of the vast majority of these deaths, though a small proportion of these individuals (roughly 8 or 9 percent) had other health issues that contributed to their deaths.

Another 50 infections were reported in Woodbury County Friday, following 53 on Thursday and 94 on Wednesday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. More than 12 percent of Woodbury County's population has had a known COVID-19 infection. Of those who've been infected to date, roughly 89.6 percent are considered recovered.

The two-week average percent of tests coming back positive in Woodbury County, as calculated by the IDPH, has risen to 17 percent, up from 13.4 percent a week and a half ago. Crawford County has one of the region's highest two-week positivity averages, at 24.5 percent, followed by Cherokee County's 20.5 percent.

As of Friday, 38 patients were hospitalized in Sioux City because of the virus, while another 11 people in the hospitals have the virus, but are hospitalized primarily because of another health condition.

