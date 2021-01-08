9 Siouxland counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Seven counties in Northwest Iowa, plus Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, reported additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 during the latter part of this week.
Between Wednesday and Friday, Plymouth County added four deaths, bringing the toll there to 65; Woodbury County added two, bringing the toll to 173; Sioux County added two, bringing the toll to 48; Lyon County added two, bringing the toll to 30; Ida County added one, bringing the toll to 30; O'Brien County added one, bringing the toll to 54; and Osceola County added one, bringing the toll to nine, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Dakota County added two deaths during that time, bringing the toll there to 67, according to the Dakota County Health Department.
Neighboring Dixon County, where few residents have tested positive recently, recorded one additional death, bringing the toll there to seven, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data. (COVID death data from the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which includes Dixon County, differs slightly from the numbers reported by the DHHS. The NNPHD data indicates at least three more deaths in its four-county district than the DHHS data.)
Collectively, 14 counties in Northwest Iowa -- Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O'Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury, Ida, Sac, Monona and Crawford -- have tallied more than 550 deaths attributable to the virus since the outbreak began last spring. COVID-19 is considered the underlying cause of the vast majority of these deaths, though a small proportion of these individuals (roughly 8 or 9 percent) had other health issues that contributed to their deaths.
Another 50 infections were reported in Woodbury County Friday, following 53 on Thursday and 94 on Wednesday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. More than 12 percent of Woodbury County's population has had a known COVID-19 infection. Of those who've been infected to date, roughly 89.6 percent are considered recovered.
The two-week average percent of tests coming back positive in Woodbury County, as calculated by the IDPH, has risen to 17 percent, up from 13.4 percent a week and a half ago. Crawford County has one of the region's highest two-week positivity averages, at 24.5 percent, followed by Cherokee County's 20.5 percent.
As of Friday, 38 patients were hospitalized in Sioux City because of the virus, while another 11 people in the hospitals have the virus, but are hospitalized primarily because of another health condition.