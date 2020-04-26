95 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County Sunday; total up to 491

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County neared 500 on Sunday.

According to a social media post from the Siouxland District Health Department, 95 additional COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the county. This brings Woodbury County's tally to 491.

In a subsequent post, the department struck a more optimistic tone, noting that "we expect to see a rapid increase in the number of recovered cases as we conduct many follow ups to confirmed cases."

Neighboring Dakota County recorded 167 new cases of the virus Saturday, bringing their total to 462.

