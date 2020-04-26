You are the owner of this article.
95 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County Sunday; total up to 491
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County neared 500 on Sunday. 

According to a social media post from the Siouxland District Health Department, 95 additional COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the county. This brings Woodbury County's tally to 491. 

In a subsequent post, the department struck a more optimistic tone, noting that "we expect to see a rapid increase in the number of recovered cases as we conduct many follow ups to confirmed cases." 

Neighboring Dakota County recorded 167 new cases of the virus Saturday, bringing their total to 462. 

