A brand new wastewater treatment plant for Sioux City could cost $900 million, rebuild would total $580 million

SIOUX CITY — A Minneapolis environmental engineering firm told Sioux City Council members Thursday that more of the city's aging wastewater treatment plant can be salvaged than what was initially thought.

Hazen and Sawyer Consulting has been evaluating potential alternatives in a comprehensive facility plan. The plan analyzed the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant at a new location or reconstruction of the current plant at its existing site and found reconstruction to likely be the best investment for the city.

Rebuilding the existing wastewater treatment plant, which is between 50 and 60 years old, would cost an estimated $580 million. Constructing a completely new plant father south would run in the neighborhood of $900 million. The costs include engineering, project management, legal and other non-construction costs.

"We were a little bit surprised as we got in-depth in the facilities. There was more there that could be salvaged than, I think, we anticipated," Project Manager Will Martin said. "A number of the really key treatment structures and tanks were in fair to good condition. From what we've seen elsewhere, those are assets. That's concrete and steel that can be reused, rehabilitated and continue to be put in service."

However, Martin said there are still a number of issues that need to be addressed at the plant, such as aging structures and tanks, aging mechanical equipment, deteriorating underground piping systems and unreliable supporting systems.

"There are a few (structures and tanks) that we would rebuild wholesale just due to age and corrosion and degradation," said Martin, who noted that some of the metallic process equipment, piping and pumps, is past its useful service life. "Really, the brains, the heart of the system, those lack some reliability and make it very difficult to operate the plant on a day to day basis."

According to Martin, it's "fairly typical" for wastewater plants across the country to have structures and tanks that were built in the 1960s or 1970s. He said process equipment, piping and pumps are expected to have a 20 to 30-year lifespan.

"We would expect that the city's assets experience a little bit of accelerated degradation compared to facilities with less industrial loadings," he said. "The city's treatment plant sees very high strength waste coming in, given concentration of industries here and, with that, you see higher concentrations of corrosive gases or aggressive conditions that tend to degrade facilities and equipment."

If the plant is rebuilt, residents currently paying $60 a month, could potentially see their sewer bill rise to $70 by fiscal year 2026. That $60 bill is projected to rise to $113 if a completely new plant is constructed, according to a graph displayed by Hazen and Sawyer Consulting.

Although the proposed rebuilding project has three phases, City Manager Bob Padmore stressed that phase 3 is based solely on economic need, while phases one and two are interrelated and must be completed.

Tom Pingel, the city's utility director in charge of the wastewater treatment plant, said the existing administrative building, which would be rebuilt in phase 2, houses a laboratory. The current laboratory is not in compliance with fire safety standards, due to its second-floor location. It needs to be on the building's main floor.

Mayor Bob Scott questioned whether constructing a new administrative building, which would cost $15 to 20 million, is necessary and wondered whether a laboratory could be built separately at the site of the existing plant.

"I'm mean, that's a lot of money that is absolutely at zero productivity," he said.

In his professional opinion, Martin said he would not build the laboratory and administrative building separately.

"Can you? That's the question," Scott said.

Scott said he also wanted a guarantee that the project would increase the city's wastewater capacity.

"I think that's terribly important that you put that in your contract, because we spent $140 million bucks around here, and, as near as I can tell, we got nothing for that $140 million. That's what's so aggravating. The stuff that we did in the last 10, 12, 14 years around here -- it's just unacceptable," he said.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources requires that the city have a facility plan, which will guide the city's wastewater treatment services for the next two decades. Last April, the City Council green-lighted a $617,700 consulting services agreement with Hazen and Sawyer Consulting to evaluate whether to upgrade or replace the plant. The facility plan is being funded with $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The rest of the money comes from the sewer fund.

The city would pay for the wastewater treatment plant project with a combination of funding, including ARPA dollars. The city received $40.6 million from ARPA, a COVID relief package signed by President Biden in March 2021.

Last January, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

In response, the city concedes there have been past violations. But, in each case, the city self-reported them to the DNR upon discovery. The city also has denied allegations that city officials intentionally misled state regulators about the operating capabilities of the plant, calling them "reckless and libelous."