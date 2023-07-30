The Quad-City Times Bix7 is a huge event that involves thousands of people, so there are many stories to tell. Here are a few:

Tales from the Prairie Farms Quick Bix

Lucas Wagner, 16, of Des Moines, ran the Prairie Farms Quick Bix to train for his upcoming cross-country season.

“I ran it last year,” he said. “I will probably run the full (Quad-City Times Bix 7) next year.”

While he was tired, Wagner said he was “pretty happy with my results.”

He said he’s familiar with the QCTimes Bix, with grandparents living in town, and has run the Arconic Jr. Bix before.

After re-fueling at the Walmart Post-Race Party, Wagner planned to visit his grandparents.

A grownup take

While running the Quick Bix, Bettendorf resident Holli Crowley sported a tank top that read, “Run all the miles, drink all the beer.”

She wears the shirt every time she’s run the full QCTimes Bix 7.

“I just thought it was funny,” Crowley said. “When running the Bix, you kind of have a PR (personal record) in your mind, but you also have to take in the atmosphere and how much fun this really is.”

A self-described Quad-City transplant, she’s working her way back up to seven miles after recovering from ankle surgery this year.

“I’m feeling pretty good. The battle up Brady was good,” Crowley said. “I do miss doing the seven, but this was at least a good way to get into the Bix, have fun, and be with our family and friends.”

Monkey business

Dan Reynolds and Michelle Bailey got many compliments on their costumes at the QCTimes Bix 7. Dressed as Tarzan and Jane, they each carried inflatable monkeys along with them, giving kids high-fives with the plastic arms.

They didn’t have a goal in mind for a time — just have fun and get back in time for the costume contest.

Can’t stop at one

At the “Bix Press," a bench press set-up for runners by LoPiez Pizza, runner Cameron Flemme told the shirtless men around it he’d only do one.

“Just for the picture,” Flemme said, as his wife stood by ready with a camera.

But the former Alleman basketball player couldn’t stop with just one. At least 10 reps later, he stood back up, deftly caught a can of beer thrown to him, and got back on the course.

Wild winds blew down fencing

Though Friday night's thunderstorms brought a welcome break from the heat, it caused some pre-race problems for Saturday.

The storm created chaos on 3rd Street, blowing down fences, banners and flags lining the road that serves as the finish line of the QCTimes Bix 7.

It was an unwelcome curveball for race officials, just hours before the start.

"We were exhausted at that point," race director Michelle Juehring said. "We all regrouped, came together and said, 'OK, let's meet back here at 4 a.m.'"

Along with volunteers, race representatives from the Chicago Marathon, Grandma's Marathon, Twin Cities Marathon and the Drake Relays came together to help get the finish line looking immaculate for race time.

It's just another thing Juehring was thankful for as the 49th running of the Bix came to a close.

"The community, the way the people come together," she said. "There's just so many things."

A car show

Tom Olson, of Bettendorf, drove in style to the course turnaround. He parked his black 1953 MG and pulled up a lawn chair. A silver platter sat on the trunk, filled with donuts for the grandkids.

He put it just out of reach, so they didn't get too carried away.

Olson has been coming to the race for more than 20 years, especially enjoying the tradition of cheering on runners.

"One year, I saw 1,400 crowns go by," he said with a laugh. Olson is a dentist in Bettendorf.

He was waiting for his family to join him, since they were bringing a drum. Olson said the drum is in honor of the late, longtime Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram.

"I would have brought the second one, but I didn't want to look goofier than I already do," he said.

He doesn't play the drum, Olson said; he simply sets it out with a few other items.

But he did bring a red megaphone to be extra loud when cheering on family.

The beginning and the start of the ending

With the pop of the pistol, the first runners poured across the starting line and a flood followed — 10,951 hearts pumping up Brady Street.

Hannah Dixon, of Decatur, Ind., was among the huge galleries of spectators. She came to support her husband, Matt, and Matt's best friend, Ryan Hull, who were somewhere in the torrent of runners.

"I'd hoped they'd be near the front, but they haven't been running as fast as they'd hoped, so we'll see," Dixon said. "We'll cheer them on, regardless."

Behind Dixon, the flow of runners continued. Everyone moved at a different pace, some pulling ahead, others pacing themselves, many walking.

Just past the 30-minute mark, as the finish line came into the elite runners' view, Mary Martin reported that her son, Michael Eyres, was about 67th in the pack. Eyres has run the QCTimes Bix 7 several times, and his mom was pleased to see him toward the front.

"He's a coach in East Dubuque ... a cross-country coach, so it's really motivating for his students," Martin said.

Jose Medina, of Davenport, was rooting for his fiance, Jennifer Millard. She runs the race annually, and Medina and family look forward to it.

"It's exciting, and it's family oriented," he said.

Traditions kick off on Kirkwood

Mary Christensen sat patiently in her chair on Kirkwood Boulevard, ready to cheer on her grandson, Chad Christensen, in the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Chad is a third-generation runner, carrying on the tradition Mary started.

After watching for several years, she began training on her own in her 60s and went on to run the race 28 times. At least one of those times, she won her age group.

Now 92, Mary has decided to hang up her running shoes for good, opting to cheer on her family instead.

“It was so fun, and I loved it, but there’s a time when enough is enough,” she said with a laugh.

Her son, Todd Christensen, carried on the tradition and started running in the 80s. Back then, the race went up Perry Street and Kirkwood was all brick, he said. At the time, there were only 2,500 people attending each race.

“To see it be built up has just been incredible,” he said.

Representing the fourth generation of Christensen runners are Finley, 7 and Kennedy, 4. Each of them held up homemade signs, encouraging their dad, Chad, to the finish line on Saturday.

Both girls ran the Arconic Jr. Bix the night before and eventually will carry on the tradition of running the full race. When they weren’t cheering runners on, each was practicing sports commentary on how many water bottles were grabbed and the number of people riding the Slip-N-Slide.

A staple of the QCT Bix 7, runners happily dove head first into the water, ready to cool off as they headed back toward Brady Street to finish the race. This year the unofficial event was hosted by the Rock Church of the Quad-Cities and Covenant House, who purchased a home on Kirkwood earlier this year.

The previous owners were responsible for the tradition of the Slip-N-Slide, and church director of outreach Josh Arguello said they just had to continue it. As a Quad-Cities native, Arguello said, he’s been to the race many times, but has never run. That, he said, is coming next year.

“This is awesome. It’s really cool, seeing everybody, and part of the experience is cheering on the racers,” he said. “It inspires people who cheer them on to run it next year. I was hoping to be that person this year, but it didn’t happen. I really want to run it next year.”

But running isn’t for everyone. Further down Kirkwood, toward Brady, 11-year-old Marlo Vasquez waited from a chair for his dad, brothers and sisters to run by. As means of encouragement, he held up a large sign that read: “You think you’re tired, my arms are killing me.”