A dear place to live: Rural home offers plenty of space to grow

"We love the high ceilings," Janice said.

Every counter in the home is granite. The neutral color palette is carried throughout the house, as is the knotty pine woodwork and cherry wood floors. In fact, the pan ceiling in the family room is cherry wood, too.

The spacious master bedroom is one of three bedrooms on the main floor. It has sculpted carpet, a large walk-in closet, tray ceiling with crown molding, and its own private deck, which can be accessed through sliding glass doors.

"Every room has a view," Janice said. "This is a separate deck. It's pretty cozy."

The master bathroom has a spacious walk-in shower, heated floor, jetted tub and separate vanities, each with its own sink and storage. Fred said it's one of the rooms he's going to miss the most.

"It's large. You both can be in here doing your own thing," he said. "But, the feature I like most in the house changes the air in the house in 15 minutes. It will pull all the air and dump it out through a vent."