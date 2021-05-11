A dear place to live: Rural home offers plenty of space to grow

SIOUX CITY -- Fred Yates said he and his wife Janice never dreamed they would be living in a rural development on the outskirts of Sioux City.
"I fell in love with the lot right away. We were the first to build on this street," Fred said.
The Yateses moved into the custom-built five-bedroom, five-plus bathroom home at 1 Bollmeyer Ave. in the spring of 2016, and they've been taking in the spectacular views of rolling farmland and wildlife ever since. Now, with the home up for sale, someone else will get to enjoy those breathtaking views.
"It's tremendous," Fred said. "We've had deer living in our yard all winter."
Fred said the 4,700-square-foot brick home, which features a four-car garage, large wrap-around deck, triple-glazed windows, and crown molding throughout, was built by Kelly Volkert Construction, of Ponca, Neb., with the best materials. He said it's well-insulated from the basement floor to the roof's peak.
"It's just as warm in that attic as it is in this area here," he said standing in the home's foyer on scraped and gouged cherry wood floors, as light poured through the windows.
Dramatic archways and columns denote separation between the living room, formal dining room and family room. There are four different ceiling heights in the home, with the highest reaching 14 feet.
"We love the high ceilings," Janice said.
Every counter in the home is granite. The neutral color palette is carried throughout the house, as is the knotty pine woodwork and cherry wood floors. In fact, the pan ceiling in the family room is cherry wood, too.
The spacious master bedroom is one of three bedrooms on the main floor. It has sculpted carpet, a large walk-in closet, tray ceiling with crown molding, and its own private deck, which can be accessed through sliding glass doors.
"Every room has a view," Janice said. "This is a separate deck. It's pretty cozy."
The master bathroom has a spacious walk-in shower, heated floor, jetted tub and separate vanities, each with its own sink and storage. Fred said it's one of the rooms he's going to miss the most.
"It's large. You both can be in here doing your own thing," he said. "But, the feature I like most in the house changes the air in the house in 15 minutes. It will pull all the air and dump it out through a vent."
Another space where nobody is anyone else's way is the gourmet kitchen and wine bar, which is located on the other end of the home. The countertops are granite and cabinets knotty pine. One of Janice's favorite features is the warming drawer in the island, which keeps casseroles hot.
Rita Schlotman, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker, said the home is ideal for someone who wants to entertain and has a large extended family.
"It has every bell and whistle -- soft-close drawers, custom cabinetry," she said of the kitchen.
Open a set of French doors off the kitchen/eating area and walk onto the main deck. If the next owners want to add an in-ground pool, the perfect spot awaits them below. There's even convenient outdoor access to a bathroom.
"It's all plumbed for a pool," Janice said.
The basement includes two more bedrooms, a laundry room for guests, an entertaining area with a fireplace and kitchenette, a four-seasons porch and ample storage space.
Fred said one of the rooms, which they are using for storage, would be ideal to transform into a theater and bar area.
"There's plenty of room to grow yet," he said.