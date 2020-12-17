A dozen more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Siouxland on Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- A dozen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Siouxland Thursday.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, Woodbury County recorded two more deaths, bringing its total to 153.

Siouxland District Health Department didn't confirm any additional deaths in a release issued Thursday, but noted that 70 new cases of the virus were added to Woodbury County's case total, which now stands at 11,649. The Northwest Iowa county's 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate remained relatively unchanged at 16.4 percent.

O'Brien County recorded three new deaths Thursday, while Plymouth and Ida counties recorded two. Dickinson, Sioux and Cherokee counties each added one new death.

Ida County's COVID-19 positivity rate of 22.9 percent was the fourth highest in the state. Buena Vista County ranked sixth, 21.8 percent, while Cherokee County was eighth, 21.5 percent, and Crawford was 10th, 21.1 percent.

Siouxland District Health Department reported that 59 patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down one from Wednesday.