 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A dozen more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Siouxland Thursday
View Comments

A dozen more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Siouxland Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- A dozen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Siouxland Thursday.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, Woodbury County recorded two more deaths, bringing its total to 153.

Siouxland District Health Department didn't confirm any additional deaths in a release issued Thursday, but noted that 70 new cases of the virus were added to Woodbury County's case total, which now stands at 11,649. The Northwest Iowa county's 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate remained relatively unchanged at 16.4 percent. 

O'Brien County recorded three new deaths Thursday, while Plymouth and Ida counties recorded two. Dickinson, Sioux and Cherokee counties each added one new death. 

Ida County's COVID-19 positivity rate of 22.9 percent was the fourth highest in the state. Buena Vista County ranked sixth, 21.8 percent, while Cherokee County was eighth, 21.5 percent, and Crawford was 10th, 21.1 percent.

Siouxland District Health Department reported that 59 patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down one from Wednesday.

Of those patients, 37 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Another 22 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 34 are Woodbury County residents.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: North Sioux City pursuit ends in Sioux City crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News