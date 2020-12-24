A dozen more COVID-19 deaths reported in 7 Siouxland counties

SIOUX CITY -- A dozen more Siouxlanders have died due to the novel coronavirus.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, Woodbury County's death toll increased by three Thursday to 163. The new deaths have not been confirmed by Siouxland District Health Department.
Dickinson and Plymouth counties each added two new deaths Thursday, while Lyon, Cherokee and Ida counties recorded one new death each.
The COVID-19 death toll in Yankton County, South Dakota, increased by two Thursday.
For the second consecutive week, Woodbury County has seen a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases, as well as percentage positivity.
Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement released Thursday that the last time the percentage of positive tests was below 10 percent was the week ending Aug. 23.
"This would have been before many of the fall activities had begun. Only 12 percent of the total cases is reflected in the 0-18 age category, while this category makes up 25.9 percent of our total population, so most of our cases are not found in the school-aged children," the statement said. "More importantly, we are seeing the results of smaller gatherings, more people wearing masks, and residents responding in a beneficial fashion."
According to District Health data, 18.4 percent of the 4,377 tests given in the county the week ending Nov. 15 came back positive for the virus. For the week ending Dec. 20, when 3,226 tests were given, the percentage of tests that were positive dropped to 9.4 percent.
The week ending Nov. 15, 805 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in the county, while 303 new cases cases were added the week ending Dec. 20.
According state statistics, Woodbury County's 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate was 13.9 percent on Thursday afternoon.