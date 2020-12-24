A dozen more COVID-19 deaths reported in 7 Siouxland counties

SIOUX CITY -- A dozen more Siouxlanders have died due to the novel coronavirus.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, Woodbury County's death toll increased by three Thursday to 163. The new deaths have not been confirmed by Siouxland District Health Department.

Dickinson and Plymouth counties each added two new deaths Thursday, while Lyon, Cherokee and Ida counties recorded one new death each.

The COVID-19 death toll in Yankton County, South Dakota, increased by two Thursday.

For the second consecutive week, Woodbury County has seen a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases, as well as percentage positivity.

Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement released Thursday that the last time the percentage of positive tests was below 10 percent was the week ending Aug. 23.