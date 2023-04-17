"The police had to use the taser on Mitchell three times," Quinn said. The two have been in jail ever since.

Quinn and others say Mitchell, at least, never should be free again. Given how fixed he was on getting the video evidence, he surely did not intend to leave behind an eye witness.

"People like this have proven they cannot be in society safely," Quinn said. "Why was he?"

Mitchell was on parole at the time of the attack and had been out of prison just a few months on other felony convictions. This time, friends of the victim say, he should be shown the same mercy he extended to the innocent winery worker.

"He held her against her will and beat the hell out of her," Quinn said. "He was here when the police got here. This is not a whodunnit."

The victim is ready to testify, she said. She got through her deposition with her attacker sitting across the table, and she'll get through the trial — just as she got through April 28, 2022.

"She still has some little issues with her mouth from the facial injuries, and she's getting care in Iowa City for the eye injuries," Quinn said. "She's back, though. There's triumph in that. It didn't stop her life; it just delayed her a couple of months."

Quinn will be in the courtroom too, along with members of her family and the work family that has grown out of Wide River. Other merchants in the Village have been enormously supportive, customers continue to reach out and Davenport police still stop in to check on the victim, she said.

A group of co-workers sought out group counseling after the attack, Quinn said, and some learned they are holding on to more anger than they realized. It sneaks back sometimes, she said, along with other strong emotions.

"With all the shootings, I keep thinking: Thank God he didn't have a gun," she said. "The anniversary brings the details back. We may host another event like we did after this happened — invite other businesses and the police again.

"I was touched by all the people who came and all the hugs. Her strength and her bravery got her through it. We're still getting through it."