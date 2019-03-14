HINTON, Iowa -- A handful of residents in Hinton were evacuated Thursday afternoon amid concerns about rising floodwaters.
Duane Walhof, the Plymouth County Emergency Management coordinator, said about five residences east of Highway 75 were evacuated during the afternoon hours.
"They're evacuating a few trailers and one or two residences between the railroad tracks and the Floyd River," he said.
The evacuation is cautionary; officials worried that floodwaters could top County Road C60, at which point the homes would probably flood.
"They haven't decided if they're closing C60 yet," Walhof said at around 5:30 p.m..
He was unsure whether a shelter had been established for the displaced Hinton residents.
The Floyd River was in various flood stages in the Hinton area. Philip Schumacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the river a few miles south of Hinton was at 29.94 feet in depth, which is considered minor flood stage.
The river was expected to crest Thursday evening at around 30 feet, the level of moderate flooding.
Meanwhile, upstream in Le Mars, the Floyd was recorded at a depth of 25.01 feet, a major flood stage; the river was expected to crest Thursday evening there as well.