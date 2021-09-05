A Labor Day wish for Siouxland labor leaders: Passage of the PRO Act

SIOUX CITY -- As Siouxlanders celebrate the Labor Day weekend, area union leaders lament losses in their ranks over the years, but hold out hope that passage of federal legislation they said would revitalize organized labor and usher in higher wages and prosperity.
Only a small sliver of workers in Iowa belonged to unions in 2020, and in two of the three Siouxland states the numbers tumbled last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Just 93,000 of Iowa's 1.4 million workers, or 6.6 percent, were unionized in 2020, down from 97,000 members the previous year.
In Nebraska, 85,000 of the state's 890,000 workers, or 9.6 percent, were union members last year, up from 75,000 in 2019.
Of South Dakota's 385,000 total workers, only 17,000, or 4.3 percent, were union members last year, down from 26,000 in 2019.
In all three states, union membership was below the national average, which was 10.8 percent in 2020, according to BLS statistics.
Figures for 2020 were significantly impacted by the pandemic, when thousands of workers, many in non-union service-sector jobs, were thrown out of work. In Iowa, the percentage of unionized workers actually increased slightly last year, likely due in large part to the shedding of other jobs during the pandemic.
Union membership in the U.S. has been in a slump for decades. The peak of unionization occurred during the prosperous postwar era -- the high-water mark was 1954, when 34.8 percent of all wage and salaried workers were unionized.
A similar, long-term decline occurred in Iowa -- in 1990, 15.4 percent of workers in the state were union members.
Ernie Colt, business representative of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 948 and a former president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, said Local 948 lost five or 10 members during the tumultuous, uncertain pandemic year. But once the construction business bounced back, they picked up 15 or 20 new members.
In all, Local 948 has roughly 200 members, and Colt said that those who join the union normally stick with it. But in the construction industry in Sioux City, Colt said, there are a number of workers who are being "paid cash" -- i.e., off the books, with few if any benefits or workers' comp, and certainly not unionized.
"There's a lot of misclassification of independent contractors, is what I call it," he said. "Happens a lot in the residential market."
Colt said wages in Iowa are "absolutely, absolutely" too low, which makes moving to the state for a job an unattractive prospect. The mean per capita income in Iowa, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, was about $32,176 from 2015 to 2019, the most recent figures available.
"If we can't get people's wages up and raise the standard of living in this state, we're just going to continue to be in that low-wage category where nobody really wants to come here to work, where there's no money to be made here," Colt said.
Membership in the largest private-sector union in Sioux City -- the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 222, which represents workers in the area's meatpacking and healthcare industries -- grew considerably this year to around 6,000, said Leo Kanne, executive assistant to the president of the UFCW Local 222.
But that was in large part the result of a Jan. 1 merger with the the UFCW Local 440, which covers workers in the Denison and Carroll, Iowa region. (Kanne is a former president of the Local 440.)
More and more workers at the area's meatpacking plants are signing union cards, Kanne said.
"Our percentages are increasing in the plants," Kanne said. He declined to specify what these percentages are, except to say that it's "well in the majority" of workers in facilities that are represented.
"Today's worker, by and large, is realizing the value that unions provide, by way of better wages and benefits and working conditions, all the stuff that you've heard about for years," he added.
Siouxland labor leaders are hopeful that Congress will pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021, which they say will expand employees' rights to organize and grow union membership ranks.
Notably, the bill would diminish the impact of right-to-work laws at the state level, which bar unionized workplaces from requiring union membership. Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota are among the 27 states with a right-to-work law on the books. Business and trade groups, including the influential U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have signaled their opposition to the PRO Act.
The House of Representatives passed the bill in March, but it has stalled in the Senate, with the measure blocked by Republicans in the 100-member chamber evenly divided by the two parties.
Jeff Shudak, president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, said the PRO Act would be a watershed for the labor movement, on par with the National Labor Relations Act of 1935. The NLRA, signed into law as part of the New Deal, guarantees employees in the private sector the right to unionize and engage their employers in collective bargaining.
"(The PRO Act) is a game-changer for unions, the Iowa worker and the American worker, overnight," said Shudak. "That is the solution is getting that legislation passed."
Craig Levine, membership development director for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231, president of Northwest Iowa Building Trades and a vice-president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, said wages would improve in Iowa if there were more collective bargaining. The IBEW Local 231, with about 350 members, represents the majority of workers in the electrical trades in Sioux City.
"The PRO Act will help the workers out there tremendously, it'll help them be able to be represented easier," Levine said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a leading opponent of the PRO Act. The influential pro-business organization has described the legislation as "a bill that would destabilize America’s workplaces and impose a long list of dangerous changes to labor law."
"The proposal, called the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act (S. 420/H.R. 842), is a litany of almost every failed idea from the past 30 years of labor policy. The PRO Act would undermine worker rights, ensnare employers in unrelated labor disputes, disrupt the economy, and force individual Americans to pay union dues regardless of their wishes," the Chamber of Commerce wrote on its website.
Levine and Shudak both attributed Iowa's low union participation, at least in recent years, to a 2017 state law that crimped the collective bargaining ability of public-sector unions, while Colt said Iowa's status as a right-to-work state has a lot to do with it, and that the pandemic "really took a toll" on membership.
John Hamm, a retired member of the United Association Local 33 and a former president of the Northwest Iowa Labor Council, said the state's low rate of unionization can be traced directly back to the closure, or departure, of once-heavily-unionized workplaces.
(The United Association is a union for plumbers and pipefitters. The union's full name is quite long, so it is often referred to simply as the United Association, or U.A.)
"Those union jobs have left the state of Iowa," Hamm said. "That's what's happened here in Sioux City. The industry that used to be in Iowa that is not here anymore. I mean, just Sioux City here, when we used to have Sioux Tools, Wincharger, Zenith Corporation, those were all places that had a lot of people working in them, and they were all union jobs, and those jobs have all -- they've either been shipped out of the country or just, those companies ain't there anymore."
Still, Hamm said there's little reason why the workplaces that replaced those manufacturers -- he cited the example of Walmart on Floyd Boulevard, which isn't far from the old Sioux Tools plant -- shouldn't be unionized. The PRO Act, he said, could help make that happen.
"It would help tremendously for people to be able to sign (union) cards and get organized in places," he said. "There's a lot of people that like to put a lot of roadblocks in front of the working man so they can't get organized."