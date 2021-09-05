A Labor Day wish for Siouxland labor leaders: Passage of the PRO Act

"If we can't get people's wages up and raise the standard of living in this state, we're just going to continue to be in that low-wage category where nobody really wants to come here to work, where there's no money to be made here," Colt said.

Membership in the largest private-sector union in Sioux City -- the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 222, which represents workers in the area's meatpacking and healthcare industries -- grew considerably this year to around 6,000, said Leo Kanne, executive assistant to the president of the UFCW Local 222.

But that was in large part the result of a Jan. 1 merger with the the UFCW Local 440, which covers workers in the Denison and Carroll, Iowa region. (Kanne is a former president of the Local 440.)

More and more workers at the area's meatpacking plants are signing union cards, Kanne said.

"Our percentages are increasing in the plants," Kanne said. He declined to specify what these percentages are, except to say that it's "well in the majority" of workers in facilities that are represented.

"Today's worker, by and large, is realizing the value that unions provide, by way of better wages and benefits and working conditions, all the stuff that you've heard about for years," he added.