A note to our readers

Today’s top pics: Roberto Cavalli women's Spring Summer 2023 collection and more
APTOPIX Brazil Amazon Fires
Fire brigade members work to put out fires in Apui, Amazonas state, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The Brazilian Amazon recorded more fires in the first week of September alone than in the whole of the same month last year, according to Brazil Institute for Space Research (INPE). (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Edmar Barros
APTOPIX Britain Amsterdam Premiere
Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Amsterdam' in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
APTOPIX Britain Amsterdam Premiere
Andrea Riseborough, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Amsterdam' in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Scott Garfitt
APTOPIX Britain Tennis Laver Cup
Switzerland's Roger Federer, right, and Spain's Rafael Nadal attend a training session ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
APTOPIX Britain Tennis Laver Cup
Britain's Andy Murray, right, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic attend a training session ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
APTOPIX Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell departs after speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. Intensifying its fight against chronically high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time, an aggressive pace that is heightening the risk of an eventual recession. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
APTOPIX Guardians White Sox Baseball
Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan, center, reacts after being doused by Steven Kwan, left, and Myles Straw after the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Brennan's debut in the majors, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Chicago. Brennan had an RBI single as the Guardians won 8-2. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
APTOPIX India Wildlife
A macaque walks on a roof in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Ashwini Bhatia
APTOPIX Iran Military Parade
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops march during a military parade commemorating the anniversary of the start of the 1980-88 Iraq-Iran war, in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Vahid Salemi
APTOPIX Italy Fashion Prada Womens SS 23
A model wears a creation as part of the Prada women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
APTOPIX Italy Fashion Roberto Cavalli Womens SS 23
Model wear creations as part of the Roberto Cavalli women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
APTOPIX Mexico Earthquake
A family looks out at Mexico City from their apartment building rooftop after an earthquake early Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The magnitude 6.8 quake struck at 1:19 a.m. local time, causing at least two deaths, damaging buildings and setting off landslides near the epicenter in the western state of Michoacan. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
APTOPIX Puerto Rico Tropical Weather
A house lays in the mud after it was washed away by Hurricane Fiona at Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Fiona left hundreds of people stranded across the island after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach them four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Alejandro Granadillo
APTOPIX Twins Royals Baseball
Kansas City Royals' Nate Eaton warms up before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX UN General Assembly Ukraine
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, surrounded by the Ukrainian delegation, listens to her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
APTOPIX UN General Assembly Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from video addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Jason DeCrow
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
People wearing face masks walk along an exercise path at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
