A place to prosper: Hope Street adds second sober living house for men

SIOUX CITY -- Last year, on a balmy afternoon in early May, Sara Johnson found Billy Barnett wearing a leather jacket and leaning against the side of UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's with a black backpack slung over his left shoulder.

Johnson first met the Sioux City native when he was a patient at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. Since Frank LaMere's Hope Street of Siouxland didn't have an opening for Barnett at that time, he ended up leaving one hospital and landing in the other, as he battled alcohol addiction.

"He just was so dejected. There just was the look of lost hope," recalled Johnson, who drove Barnett from St. Luke's that day to Frank's House, the 10-bed sober living house for men that she directs.

More than 13 months later, Barnett beams when he talks about how Hope Street has given him a second chance at life.

The 38-year-old moved from Frank's House to Prosperity House, Hope Street's second location, after it opened on the city's north side on Jan. 1. When he isn't working as a custodian at St. Luke's or attending recovery meetings, Barnett is mowing the lawn around the two-story sage green home with white trim and pulling weeds, a chore he finds relaxing.

"I wanted it. I needed it," Barnett said of recovery, as he sat in an orange-patterned armchair in the home's living room. A framed poster of the 12 steps of Narcotics Anonymous hung on a wall to his right. "I was just sick of feeling the way I felt. It just wasn't me anymore."

Next step

In June 2018, community leaders and Indian Health Service officials met to try to address the city's need for a place where Native Americans and others could go to be detoxified from drugs and alcohol before entering addiction treatment facilities, which have wait times of more than 30 days.

Hope Street of Siouxland was a direct result of that meeting. Regina Roth, a co-founder of the family-owned meat business empirical, stepped forward to donate a reported $300,000 to secure the former St. Thomas Episcopal Church parish hall and cover several months of operating costs.

Since the sober living home opened its doors in the single-story brick building on June 18, 2019, it has consistently had a waiting list. Hope Street of Siouxland was rebranded as Frank LaMere's Hope Street of Siouxland in 2020 in honor of the late Native American activist who was one of its founders.

Hope Street, which is licensed by the National Sober Living Association, mainly relies on private donations. Johnson said it recently received its first grants -- $20,000 from the city of Sioux City and $15,000 from the Dubuque, Iowa-based Sisters of St. Francis.

When Catholic Charities approached Hope Street about taking over a colonial-style house on Douglas Street, Johnson said it was an opportunity to offer Hope Street's residents a "next step." Then known as Clare Guest House, the property was serving as a transitional home for women who had been recently released from prison.

The Sisters of St. Francis founded Clare Guest House in 2005 to provide a supportive community in which to mentor the women as they looked for work, a place to live and a new way of life.

"It was really a struggle because we absolutely wanted to open a women's house, but in order to be fiscally responsible, we just couldn't do that," explained Johnson, who said a women's home would have required Hope Street to hire an additional caseworker.

Instead, Hope Street opted to turn Clare Guest House into a transitional home for up to six men with at least nine months of sobriety at Frank's House under their belts and dubbed it Prosperity House.

Johnson said she is surprised at how fast Hope Street has expanded, but is grateful to be able to offer services to more men struggling with addiction.

"When I look at each individual guy who's been successful, they did the hard work. They set their goals and they met them and achieved them," Johnson said. "I can give the path and the guidance, but I can't do the work for them."

Unlike Frank's House, Prosperity House is self-sustaining. Each resident pays a membership fee, which covers the bills incurred at the property.

Around $200,000 is needed annually to operate Hope Street, which Johnson said is far less than the amount that was spent on a resident when he was living on the streets. Between the man's contacts with police and his visits to local emergency rooms, Johnson said costs totaled $500,000 over six months.

"We could keep Hope Street open for 2 1/2 years on that and reach so many other individuals. Just because of how the protocols are, if you find somebody who is high or intoxicated on the side of the road, it's not just the ambulance that comes. Police come. The firetrucks come. All of these people are dispatched," she said. "Him being at Hope Street is a huge savings to the taxpayers."

Doing the work

Hope Street's seasoned residents have the resources and sobriety time necessary to obtain housing, but some of them aren't ready to be on their own quite yet.

Living at peer-led Prosperity House gives them more independence. However, Johnson said they are still required to follow the same rules as the residents of Frank's House.

"We learned with a couple of our guys that once they left Hope Street and just moved into an apartment by themselves, they weren't as successful. By doing it this way, it offers a different transition," she said.

Johnson said Prosperity House's interior was decluttered to make it feel more masculine. She said the men did some landscaping around the home and put up a new fence. Each resident has his own room, which he is allowed to decorate.

In Barnett's room you'll find pepper plants waiting to be transplanted into the garden and photographs of his daughters, while Thomas Hill's space is dominated by his favorite color, purple.

"It's nice to have a clean house that people can visit you in," said Hill, a 50-year-old Sioux City native, who spent 15 months at Frank's House before moving to Prosperity House, where he continues to thrive.

When he was using methamphetamine, Hill said his life was "unmanageable." Today, he works at a car wash and as a recovery coach. Hill said Hope Street was a "godsend" that saved him from "the clutches of death."

"He wasn't ready to go live on his own," Johnson said. "This is perfect because it allows him to continue to receive support, but it also allows us to open up a bed for those individuals who need that one on one case management."

Prosperity House's residents attend meetings every Monday at Frank's House and sit down with a caseworker on a monthly basis. If they have questions or need some additional support, they reach out to Johnson or Leah Sargent, a case manager.

"We don't have the case management on site, because these guys are long-term. They've figured out how to navigate the system," Johnson said. "They're being successful. They're working on going to work every day, paying their bills, being upstanding citizens. But, there's still always work to be done when you're in recovery."

Hill is reaping the benefits of his hard work. He not only has a safe place to stay and a support system, but his own vehicle, something he hasn't had in more than two decades. Hill takes great pride in his gold Honda Pilot, which is paid for, registered and insured.

"In addiction, we lose things in our lives. We lose apartments and families and vehicles. And, we've got all this legal stuff," he said. "I have no more legal things hanging over my head. I have jobs. I have a roof over my head. I have a vehicle."

Johnson interjected, "It's freedom."

"It's freedom," Hill agreed.