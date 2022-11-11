A rare sight: Unicorn-dressed Eugene Field teacher dances on top of school for Student Hunger Drive

As an incentive to collect the school's goal of 6,000 cans for the River Bend Food Bank's annual Student Hunger Drive, sixth-grade teacher Tyler Allison agreed to suit up in an inflatable unicorn costume and dance on top of the building.
For the second year in a row, Eugene Field collected the most Student Hunger Drive donations in the Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41.
The school ended up filling 89 boxes - totaling over their goal of 6,000 canned goods - of food and $1,622 in monetary donations toward the 2022 Student Hunger Drive.
This year's 36th-annual Student Hunger Drive competition brought in 817,038 meals thanks to the efforts of 16 area high schools and their elementary and middle school counterparts. This figure sets the record for largest amount of food and funds collected for River Bend in the competition's history.
A glimpse of sixth-grade teacher Tyler Allison's rooftop unicorn performance for the 2022 Student Hunger Drive:
Sixth-grade teacher Tyler Allison (or, unicorn) dances on top of Eugene Field Elementary roof
Sixth-grade teacher (or, unicorn) Tyler Allison dances on Eugene Field Elementary room
Sixth-grade teacher (or, unicorn) Tyler Allison dances on Eugene Field Elementary roof
Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms.
For more than 70 minutes on Thursday night, at a rally at the Sioux Gateway Airport, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of America as a place where nearly everything has gone to ruin since he left office.
When the Hawks take the field at 4 p.m. today for their eight-man football semifinal matchup against Lenox at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, they'll be led by a senior class that's compiled a 44-2 record during their careers.
A convicted felon with two prior sentences for domestic abuse admitted to "sticking" his ex-girlfriend with a knife Monday at her Leeds home, according to court documents. Per a complaint: The two had been arguing for several hours.
Sixth-grade teacher Tyler Allison dances on top of Eugene Field Elementary School in an inflatable unicorn costume, an incentive for the school surpassing its goal of collecting 6,000 cans for the 2022 Student Hunger Drive.