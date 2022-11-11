 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A rare sight: Unicorn-dressed Eugene Field teacher dances on top of school for Student Hunger Drive

  • Updated
  • 0
Sixth-grade teacher (or, unicorn) Tyler Allison dances on Eugene Field Elementary roof

Sixth-grade teacher Tyler Allison dances on top of Eugene Field Elementary School in an inflatable unicorn costume, an incentive for the school surpassing its goal of collecting 6,000 cans for the 2022 Student Hunger Drive. 

 Contributed by Jenna Panicucci

This week, students at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island witnessed an unusual sight: 

A dancing unicorn on their school's roof. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

As an incentive to collect the school's goal of 6,000 cans for the River Bend Food Bank's annual Student Hunger Drive, sixth-grade teacher Tyler Allison agreed to suit up in an inflatable unicorn costume and dance on top of the building. 

For the second year in a row, Eugene Field collected the most Student Hunger Drive donations in the Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

People are also reading…

The school ended up filling 89 boxes - totaling over their goal of 6,000 canned goods - of food and $1,622 in monetary donations toward the 2022 Student Hunger Drive.

This year's 36th-annual Student Hunger Drive competition brought in 817,038 meals thanks to the efforts of 16 area high schools and their elementary and middle school counterparts. This figure sets the record for largest amount of food and funds collected for River Bend in the competition's history. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation

Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation

Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms.

Dome is home for Remsen St. Mary's football seniors

Dome is home for Remsen St. Mary's football seniors

When the Hawks take the field at 4 p.m. today for their eight-man football semifinal matchup against Lenox at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, they'll be led by a senior class that's compiled a 44-2 record during their careers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New spinal cord therapy restores the ability to walk in those with paralysis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News