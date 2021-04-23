A SPECIAL JOURNAL REPORT: Native women face epidemic of violence

Sasha Rivers, Etringer's sister, said the children were beaten, raped and stripped of their language, hair and culture while at the schools. When they returned home, she said they didn't know how to connect to their parents and the family structure was dismantled. This trauma has trickled down through the generations, according to Rivers.

"How do you deal with this trauma if you're not taught or not given the resources? You drink, or you do other toxic behaviors," she said. "You have generations that are still trying to reconnect to their culture."

Etringer said demonstrations against the Dakota Access Pipeline have prompted deeper conversations about the violence and what can be done to curb it.

She said she gained a greater awareness of the issue while participating in protests on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation in North Dakota in 2016. A year later, Etringer attended a MMIW symposium in South Dakota, and her involvement in the movement, which is symbolized by a red handprint across the mouth, has only grown from there. She goes to runs, rallies and marches to raise awareness of not only Indigenous women whose voices have been silenced by violence, but also children, relatives and two-spirit people.