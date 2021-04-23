A SPECIAL JOURNAL REPORT: Questions surrounding death of Omaha Nation woman remain

After Blackbird called the public health director, the CNA went back to Lenice's cabin Wednesday evening to check on her, but, she didn't find her there, according to the report. Lenice's boyfriend told the CNA he had fallen asleep. When he woke up, the report states he said Lenice was gone and the door to the cabin was open. The report notes the boyfriend gave "conflicting" accounts about when and how Lenice left the cabin.

According to the report, the boyfriend also told a tribal police officer and an FBI agent that he woke up Thursday morning to find Lenice on her phone. He alleged that she informed him that her aunt was going to pick her up and she told him to go back to sleep. When he woke up again, he said she was gone.

Several witnesses said it was rumored that Lenice was seen leaving the campground in a car and that she may have left with a couple who checked out of another cabin on Wednesday afternoon. These rumors could not be substantiated, according to the report.

'Where's my child?'

A park attendant said he encountered a woman, who was later identified as Lenice, on both Wednesday and Thursday.