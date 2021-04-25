WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Kozee Decorah had a plan.

The 22-year-old Ho-Chunk woman, who was celebrating three months of sobriety, was determined to regain custody of her children in June, leave her fiancé and move back to her family's hometown of Wittenberg, Wisconsin.

But before Kozee could bring that plan to fruition, she was killed on May 16 at a cabin in a wooded area near Winnebago. Law enforcement officers found her remains burning in an outhouse.

Seeing how the murder and missing persons cases of other Indigenous women had stalled around the country or been lost within the judicial system, Stacey Schreiber Schinko said Kozee's family chose to be "very involved" in the investigation, keeping in close contact with authorities. Schinko's children are related to Kozee and she also served as a mother figure to Kozee.

"We feel like we need to be to ensure that our loved one gets justice," said Schinko, who lives in Wittenberg. "We're choosing to be this involved because we've seen too many other (cases) where nothing is happening."

Jonathan Rooney, Kozee's fiancé, was initially only facing a manslaughter charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years' imprisonment. Schinko said in mid-August that Kozee's family was "very, very upset," but hopeful that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska would file more severe charges against the 26-year-old Winnebago man. She said Kozee was a victim of domestic violence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Norris told The Journal in late October that he could not comment on active investigations or cases.

"We file charges consistent with the evidence developed at the time a crime occurs and a charge needs to be filed. Those decisions are frequently reviewed as evidence develops," he said.

Just days after Norris made that statement, a grand jury returned a second superseding indictment charging Rooney with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Schinko said her family's prayers had been answered.

Rooney is scheduled to stand trial in Omaha on May 10.

Kindhearted woman

Schinko remembered Kozee as a kindhearted woman with an infectious laugh, who was always joking around.

"She was one of those people who was willing to give her last dollar to help somebody out or give the shirt off her back," Schinko said by phone from Wittenberg. "She was never judgmental of anybody and their situation because she knew what it was like to be down and out herself."

Schinko said Kozee was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, but lived in Wittenberg until 2017. Then, she moved to Winnebago, Rooney's home. Kozee met Rooney after her father died of cancer on her 18th birthday. Kozee's best friend had a boyfriend from Winnebago who was friends with Rooney, according to Schinko, who testified about Kozee's murder during an Operation Lady Justice virtual tribal consultation in August. Operation Lady Justice is a federal task force that was established in November 2019 to address missing and murdered Indigenous people.

After Kozee's father's death, Schinko said Kozee's life took a "total spiral downhill." She said Kozee became addicted to methamphetamine. In the five years that Kozee was in a relationship with Rooney, Schinko said she entered treatment three times. According to documents filed in Dakota County District Court, Rooney was charged with possession of methamphetamine in April 2018. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in December of that year to 24 months of intensive supervised probation.

A very dangerous time

Lisa M. Drum, shelter program supervisor for SafePlace and a member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, said the Sioux City nonprofit, which provides safety, advocacy and support to survivors of domestic violence, has served "a lot of survivors from the reservations" over the years.

She said geographic isolation, a lack of transportation and jobs on reservations, as well as multiple generations living in the same household make it especially difficult for Native women to leave their abusers. She said it's also not uncommon for abusers to have family members who are tribal police officers, so women worry they won't be believed if they report abuse.

"It's safer, sometimes, for them to stay, because then they know what the abuser's doing, where he's at, what type of mood he's in," she said. "They're not looking over their shoulder wondering where he is. They can keep an eye on him and try to be one step ahead of him."

Joseph Littlegeorge, domestic violence program director for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, said survivors are often fearful of retaliation from family members, as well as the surrounding community.

"From what I've noticed, some people still don't believe domestic violence is a thing," he said.

Last January, after Kozee gave birth to the couple's third child, Schinko said both Kozee and Rooney went to treatment. But, after one month of sobriety, she said Rooney began using again.

When a survivor is in the process of leaving an abuser, Drum said, it's "a very dangerous time," as the abuser realizes he's losing power and control.

"Each time she leaves, she's getting a little bit stronger and she's seeing a little more of his manipulation and what he's doing," she said. "Women are 75 percent more likely of being murdered when they leave."

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Omaha, Kozee called Winnebago police dispatch for help on May 16, after the GMC Yukon she, Rooney and their youngest son were traveling in got stuck on a muddy road in a remote area of the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

Later that night, conservation officers scouring the area of BIA Road 50 for Kozee noticed a fire in an outhouse next to a cabin, according to the complaint. One of the officers entered the cabin and found a naked Rooney lying on a mattress under a blanket with the baby. When asked if he knew where Kozee was, the complaint said Rooney responded that he did not.

Later on, an FBI agent observed a human skull and ribs in the remaining embers of the fire near the cabin, where an outhouse had been, according to the complaint.

During an interview, the complaint said Rooney told the agent that after he and Kozee got stuck in the mud, he found the cabin and started a fire in the grill. He said he and Kozee argued about whether he was high or had been using alcohol. Things turned physical and Rooney said Kozee hit him with something. Then, he said he pushed her out of the cabin, shut the door and laid down on the mattress. The next thing Rooney said he was aware of was an officer shining a flashlight in his face, according to the complaint.

Curbing violence

In the wake of Kozee's death, Schinko is reaching out to survivors of domestic violence and offering them support and advice.

"There needs to be less shame in reporting it," said Schinko, who is a survivor of domestic violence herself. "You're so ashamed and you're in disbelief that you're in this situation."

Littlegeorge said domestic violence definitely needs to be addressed. He said the tribe and Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System have been able to secure more funding for its domestic violence program every year. Those services include housing, food, transportation to appointments and relocation assistance.

The tribe has a shelter, but, Littlegeorge said it's not being used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he said the tribe provides off-location housing around Siouxland for survivors.

Gwen Porter, a member of the Omaha Tribal Council, said the tribe's domestic violence shelter closed before the pandemic, primarily due to a lack of funding, so survivors are transported to nearby shelters. She said the tribe has just two part-time domestic violence advocates to serve the entire reservation, which covers 307 square miles.

Littlegeorge said it's a challenge to get survivors to reach out for help. In the fall, he said the Winnebago Tribe was in the process of hiring an advocate to focus on the cultural barriers that prevent survivors from seeking assistance.

"Going back to the old times, you don't talk about what goes on in your home. That's just something that we were taught as kids," he said. "The main barrier that we have right now is the children and the women don't speak out against men."

Porter said the Omaha Tribe is collaborating with the Winnebago Tribe and Legal Aid of Nebraska concerning domestic violence and has also made its needs known to the state and federal governments. She thinks domestic violence services need to extend beyond survivors and wants to see rehabilitative programming for perpetrators implemented.

"They learned it. It was a learned behavior. Going back to history, it was a learned behavior that was brought onto us by the nuns or the fathers of these boarding schools," she said.

Porter has suggested that perpetrators of domestic violence make a choice after a first offense: they either choose to sit in jail or choose to heal. She said her proposal is "in discussion" with her fellow tribal council members and the tribe's attorney general.

"Nine times out of 10, I imagine they're going to opt to get help, because nobody wants to sit in jail," she said. "And then, if you didn't learn the first time, how about 100 days in jail? The federal part, we don't have any control over, so if they're at that third strike, they're going to the big house."

Trisha Etringer, who serves as operations director for Great Plains Action Society -- a collective of Indigenous organizers working to resist and indigenize colonial institutions, ideologies and behaviors, said Native nations need to advocate for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). A reauthorization bill, which would close jurisdictional loopholes that leave Native women vulnerable to violence, passed the Democrat-controlled House in April 2018 but stalled in the then-Republican-controlled Senate.

The last reauthorization of VAWA, in 2013, included provisions that gave tribes jurisdiction to prosecute non-Native perpetrators who commit domestic violence. The new legislation would also allow tribes to hold non-Native perpetrators accountable for sexual assault and related crimes.

Etringer said the tribes also need to take other proactive measures in their response to domestic violence, whether that be leading a march, discussing the issue with police, or raising awareness of dating violence in their communities.

"We need to bring back our traditional ways and our teachings centered around women as the life givers. We need to treat all of our women that way," she said.

