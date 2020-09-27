A sport for social distancing: Kayaking sees uptick in fans across Siouxland

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Kayaking, whether on the Missouri River, McCook Lake in North Sioux City, or other Siouxland rivers and lakes, may be the ultimate sport in which to safely socially distance during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Amanda Vande Zande, of Jefferson, South Dakota, loves being on the river and also at McCook Lake, for the expansive freedom it affords.
"I do it as much as I can," Vande Zande said.
"I like being outdoors. I love the freedom. I love that you can get away from everybody, everything. It is very quiet."
The Little Sioux River is also a prime spot for kayaking, in spite of it being at low levels in late summer and fall, due to drought conditions. Becky Todd, of Washta, Iowa, kayaked on the Little Sioux near her home last weekend and, if she can't on Sunday due to crop harvesting, Todd plans to hit the river several times in October, while Vande Zande anticipates the season will roll into November.
Both women agree kayaking is a growing recreational sport in Siouxland. Vande Zande noted she saw it was hard to buy kayaks this year in some stores, given high demand.
A low-end kayak goes for about $200, and many big box stores began carrying them a few years ago in Siouxland.
Todd is a newbie to the sport, while Vande Zande has about 15 years of enjoyment. Todd started last year, when she kept to learning on ponds. This year, she's often on the Little Sioux, sometimes riding in a group of others, such as Calvin Klaschen, of Pierson, who have their own canoes, while other times she goes alone.
Todd said her son Trent Todd uses his kayak as a way to fish. For her the slow float is the allure.
"I love every part of it. I just want to do it every weekend," she said.
Todd's recommendation is to go with friends until a person masters the balance aspect and learns the curves of a river. She added that if a paddler runs into a problem, a sand bar usually isn't far away for rest.
People who are worried about losing balance can select a wider kayak, Vande Zande said, adding, "You would have to really work to tip it."
The Missouri River has been the site of a major kayak race for a decade. The South Dakota Kayak Challenge runs from Yankton, South Dakota, 72 miles down to the end spot in Sioux City, and some years the number of participants who come from states far away has been above 200.
The South Dakota Kayak Challenge wasn't held this year due to the virus, which was a lamentable loss, Vande Zande said, since she was planning to do it for a second time. People have 30 hours to complete that race, but Vande Zande joins Todd in usually kayaking for an hour or two most times they put in to a waterway.
Vande Zande has a pond on her property, and she's the type who is so itching to go that in March she will be paddling a kayak in breaking through ice. She said it is a good workout for the crucial core portion of the body, not just the arms and shoulders.
Vande Zande said some people look at kayaking as a workout, while others choose "to float and drink beer."
One of Vande Zande's favorite floats runs 22 miles along the Missouri River from Burbank, South Dakota, to the Dakota Dunes area, which can take from three to six hours. She advises against kayaking on the Big Sioux just upriver where it empties into the Missouri at Sioux City. She said Asian carp are there in large numbers and jump onto a kayak.
"It is like a combat sport. I won't go anymore on the Big Sioux," she said.
Todd sees a broadening group of people checking out kayaking, including her mother, Kathy Dawson, who is in her 70s. Todd said they each recently took a kayak to the pond at Little Sioux Park, south of Correctionville.
"She thought it was fun. I don't think she'd like to go down the river," Todd said.
