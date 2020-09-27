A sport for social distancing: Kayaking sees uptick in fans across Siouxland

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Kayaking, whether on the Missouri River, McCook Lake in North Sioux City, or other Siouxland rivers and lakes, may be the ultimate sport in which to safely socially distance during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Vande Zande, of Jefferson, South Dakota, loves being on the river and also at McCook Lake, for the expansive freedom it affords.

"I do it as much as I can," Vande Zande said.

"I like being outdoors. I love the freedom. I love that you can get away from everybody, everything. It is very quiet."

The Little Sioux River is also a prime spot for kayaking, in spite of it being at low levels in late summer and fall, due to drought conditions. Becky Todd, of Washta, Iowa, kayaked on the Little Sioux near her home last weekend and, if she can't on Sunday due to crop harvesting, Todd plans to hit the river several times in October, while Vande Zande anticipates the season will roll into November.

Both women agree kayaking is a growing recreational sport in Siouxland. Vande Zande noted she saw it was hard to buy kayaks this year in some stores, given high demand.

A low-end kayak goes for about $200, and many big box stores began carrying them a few years ago in Siouxland.