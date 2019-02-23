SLOAN, Iowa -- Six historically linked Native American tribes gather Saturday at the WinnaVegas Casino Resort for the Last Bear Moon Winter Celebration Powwow, an event reuniting some of the tribes that had grown apart over the centuries.
The Winnebago, Santee Sioux, Omaha and Ponca tribes of Nebraska, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Oklahoma and the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin all are sending representatives to the powwow.
"Our tribe split apart many years ago," said Mayan Beltran, the general manager of WinnaVegas, owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe headquartered in Winnebago, Nebraska.
Winnebago Chairman Frank White said the tribe was long ago united as the Ho-Chunk nation in a large area in the southern Wisconsin-Ohio valley.
"Hundreds of years ago, before the Europeans came to this continent, we were one nation, and we were one of the largest nations on this continent," he said.
The long-ago Ho-Chunk nation was so large that "it affected the environment" and wildlife in the area, White said, "so they made a decision to separate."
Of the original seven Ho-Chunk branches, several headed to the west and south to find a new home and opportunities.
The Otoe-Missouria headed south, but not to Oklahoma where the tribe is currently based. They were forced there by the federal government in the 19th century.
"Indigenous nations, they all were sent to Oklahoma for some reason or another," White said.
Not long after the separation, Europeans and American settlers came to realize what rich territory was occupied by the Winnebago Tribe, and they were eventually moved to eastern Iowa, then to northern Minnesota, then to central Minnesota, where the Sioux Uprising occurred in 1862.
After the uprising, the tribe was sent to central South Dakota.
"Our ancestors weren't able to live in that, because they weren't used to that type of environment -- we were more a forest tribe, we always had forests around us," White said. Finding the central South Dakota land unsuitable, the tribe left and followed the Missouri River to Nebraska, where they are currently located, adjacent to the Omaha Tribe's reservation.
Some Winnebago members did not approve of life on the Great Plains and headed back to Wisconsin, to the area where they had historically been located. That led to the creation of today's Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin.
White said he hopes the event will bring the tribes back together, after centuries of separation.
"What we've been doing over the past couple of years is, we've been trying to renew the relationship," he said. "Actually, the Otoe-Missouria is the one that initiated it, we were invited down to Oklahoma to attend their winter encampment."
On Friday evening at WinnaVegas, the tribes held a special meal and gathering, and played traditional games like the Moccasin Game and the Kāsų Game. White said it would be an opportunity for the tribal leaders to get acquainted with one another.
The Powwow on Saturday will feature an array of special tribal dances, including men's and women's traditional, grass, fancy, southern straight, southern traditional, jingle, fancy shawl and Ho-Chunk appliqué. Cash prizes are offered to winners in each category.
There also will be gourd dances at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The weather will be the deciding factor in how many dancers can make it to the powwow, as snow and ice is forecast, but Beltran said they are still hoping for hundreds to take part.
Garan Coons, a communications officer with the Winnebago Tribe and a fancy dancer, said each dance has a specific style, drumbeat, speed, and type of dress and associated with it -- some feature brightly-colored feathers, others specific styles of beadwork or a certain type of moccasin.
The gourd dance will be a special and educational part of the event, as the Winnebago Tribe is new to that style of dance.
Originally a Kiowa tribal dance, the gourd dance was later picked up by the Otoe-Missouria. White took part in a gourd dance last year and found it a powerful experience.
"That was strong," White said. "The drumbeat, and everyone going according to the drumbeat. Initially I was reluctant to do it, because I never did it before. But as I got into it, I could just feel it. It was something unique for me."
The Winnebago Tribe got permission from the Kiowa and the Otoe-Missouria gourd clan to host such a dance. Coons said he's enthusiastic to learn more about the gourd dance.
"We, as Winnebagos, we don't know a lot about it, yet, but there's a story to it, and our tribal members, our young people, even our elders, probably don't know about the gourd dance," Coons said.