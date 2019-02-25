SIOUX CITY -- While the system that brought weekend blizzards has left Siouxland, snow cover will cause temps to plummet as the workweek begins.
Lance Vandenboogart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Monday's forecast high of 8 is more than 20 degrees below normal.
"The average high should be around 30 degrees," he explained. "We are unlikely to come close to that between now and Friday."
Monday's overnight low will tumble to a bone-chilling cold 3 below.
In addition, there is a 30 percent chance for light flurries Monday night as well as during the day on Tuesday.
"Tuesday will likely top off in the mid-teens," Vandenboogart said. "So will Wednesday."
Thursday and Friday will see a very slight warm-up as daytime highs inch their way up to around 20.
However, Vandenboogart said Friday may also bring a new chance for wintry precipitation.
"Snow is likely for Friday during the day," he said. "Currently, the chance of precipitation for Friday is 70 percent."