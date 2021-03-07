A YEAR OF COVID-19 in Iowa

“Right now, the pandemic in Iowa is worse than it has ever been,” Reynolds said during her address. “That’s why I’m talking directly to you tonight, to ask for your help, not just as your governor, but as a daughter, as a mother, as a grandmother.”

The new order required people to wear face coverings while in public and around other people for at least 15 minutes. It also limited all public gatherings to no more than 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors, and required restaurants and bars to close at 10 p.m.

November 19: Deadliest day

Just a week before Thanksgiving, on Thursday, November 19, 75 Iowans died of COVID-related causes. It was the deadliest day of the pandemic in the state thus far, according to state data. Another 64 Iowans died on Thanksgiving, the third-deadliest day of the pandemic.

The surge was remarkable: over the course of two to three months, the running averages of daily deaths exploded by a factor of 10, from just over 6 per day in late September to more than 60 per day in early December.

New cases increased eight-fold, and hospitalizations more than quintupled.