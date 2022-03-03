2022 Siouxland Home Show includes 230 booths and 165 exhibits

SIOUX CITY -- The 65th annual Greater Siouxland Home Show will be more varied than ever before, according to Home Builders Association (HBA) of Siouxland executive officer Terri Schelm.

The event starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive.

"This will be our second year at the Expo Center and it is so nice," Schelm said, watching as vendors set up booths on Wednesday afternoon. "We have big, wide doors, which make set-up a breeze. Plus, we'll be on one floor, which guests seem to love."

Indeed, with 230 booths and 165 exhibits, the home show will be a mecca for home improvement aficionados.

"One of the most exciting addition to this year's home show will be a series of 12-minute seminars, with experts discussing all types of home improvement trends," Schelm explained. "That's what people enjoy about home shows. They want to see all of the fun new trends."

So, what's new and trendy for 2022? Well, houses are getting smaller, for instance.

"We'll be giving tiny home tours," Schelm said of the premade homes, measuring seven feet wide and 20 feet long. "They aren't very big, but the houses are quite nice."

If things get too claustrophobic inside, you can always add an outdoor living space.

"That trend has been going on for quite some time," LeRoy Heller, from Country Nursery, of Wayne, Neb., explained. "People are adding firepits and elaborate water features to their backyards, creating an outdoor living room."

Still, you want to keep your space nice and tidy, right? This is where Laurie Casseday, a Zoom Broom vendor, comes in handy.

"I sell a broom with no-scratch rubber bristle that was originally used by hairdressers in their salons," Casseday said. "Our brooms work wet or dry, indoor and outdoor, on just about every type of surface."

Even if you're a "looker" and not a "do'er," Schelm insisted there will be plenty of interesting exhibits.

"On Friday night, we'll have an Oscar Carl Vineyards wine-tasting event," she said. "Nothing can be more relaxing than looking at exhibition booths with a glass of wine in your hand."

