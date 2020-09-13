39 new COVID cases reported in Woodbury County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported that 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been added to Woodbury County's case total as of Sunday morning.

According to a social media post from 9 a.m. Sunday, Woodbury had a total of 4,517 positive cases of COVID-19. Overall, the county has had 3,786 recoveries and a total of 58 deaths attributed to coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Health reported 752 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths in Iowa as of Sunday. So far, the state has had 53,117 recoveries and 1,218 deaths due to the disease.

On Sunday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced 201 new coronavirus cases, along with 1 new death. In total, South Dakota has had 16,638 people infected with the disease and 184 deaths.

Health officials are asking people to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread of the disease.

That includes staying home even when mildly ill, covering coughs and sneezes with either a tissue or an upper arm or elbow as well as washing hands frequently with soap and water.